Twelve Die In April Accidents

Twelve people were killed in 12 crashes on Nebraska roads during April). That’s two more compared to the total of traffic deaths in April 2017.

The report from the Nebraska Department of Transportation shows six of the deaths were people who were not wearing seat belts. One crash also killed a motorcyclist. Four crashes happened on Interstate 80, three on other highways and five on local roads. Nine of the fatalities were in rural areas. Also two of the deaths were from collisions with trains and two pedestrians were killed. Four of the fatalities involved people 75-years-old or older.

Entering the 3 day Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, Police, Sheriff’s Deputies and State Patrol Troopers will all be spending extra hours on patrol, watching for speeders, those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and any vehicle operating in violation of the law.

Lincoln Police will be focusing on “O” Street during the Holiday weekend. Extra officers will be on duty Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights along “O” Street between 17th and 84th. LPD and the State Patrol plan to hold a high visibility enforcement, saying they want to cut down illegal driving. Police also have recently had extra enforcement on East “O” Street to cut down on racing.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies will also be conducting extra patrols throughout the weekend. On Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., a high visibility safety checkpoint will be set up on Hwy 2 just west of 134th Street. Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion and checked

to make sure all the proper documentation is in the vehicle and all occupants are properly restrained. Following the safety checkpoint, the involved deputies will continue enforcement efforts on an

individual basis from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Friday thru Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies working

from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m