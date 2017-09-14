Two-Alarm Blaze Leaves Elderly Lincoln Man With Critical Injuries

Fire crews do overhaul work at a home that caught fire Thursday, Sep. 14, 2017 at 35th and "D" Street. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A 93-year-old Lincoln man has life-threatening injuries, after a two-alarm fire broke out inside a home on the northwest corner of 35th and “D” Streets early Thursday morning.

According to LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg, dispatch informed them about a person trapped inside the main level of the two-story home. The man was rescued and taken to an area hospital for treatment of

Two other people made it out of the house, one of them treated for some minor injuries.

Gegg said there were some extra items inside the house that made it difficult to maneuver for firefighters.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, as of 1pm Thursday.