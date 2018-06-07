Two Arrested For Smuggling Drugs To Inmates

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, arrested two people in connection with the delivery of drugs to an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Fred Boye, 66, of Lincoln, was arrested for providing contraband to an inmate. Deb Citta, 54, of Papillion, was arrested for aiding or abetting a felony. Both arrests were made following an incident at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Wednesday. A Patrol Spokesman declined to release information on the incident.

Search warrants were also executed on the homes of Boye and Citta, and the Patrol said several items were taken related to the investigation. They added the investigation remains ongoing.