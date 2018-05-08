Two Arrested In Connection To Home Invasion Robbery
By Jeff Motz
|
May 8, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Ayezayah Buckhalter (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Two arrests have been made by Lincoln Police in connection with a home invasion on Sunday night in the College View neighborhood.

On Monday, police found 18-year-old Ayezayah Buckhalter and a 17-year-old walking near 18th and “E” streets.  Buckhalter was put in the Lancaster County Jail, while the 17-year-old was put in the Youth Attention Center.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment near 46th and Prescott.

Five people forced their way into the apartment. Investigators believe one of the suspects had a handgun and another suspect had a pipe-like weapon.

Lincoln Police said the male victim was able to run to a nearby gas station for help. The female victim at the residence was struck in the head with a metal object.

She was transported to the hospital where she received staples for the gash.

Police said the suspects ransacked the apartment and got away with a PlayStation 4, a cell phone, and a purse was stolen.  Investigators say everyone involved all know each other.

 

 

