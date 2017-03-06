Two Cars And Garage Are Total Losses After Fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire that led to the loss of two cars and a garage.

Fire crews responded around 7p.m. to a garage fire near 65th & Walker street.

Authorities say the owner of the garage was working on his cars when the fire started. He was able to get out safely, but gas tanks in the area made the fire worse.

Two parked cars were inside the garage when the fire started, the garage and both vehicles are a total loss.

LFR says the only injury at the scene was a firefighter dealing with smoke inhalation, but they were safely sent back to the station, and not transported to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating what the cause was and the total amount of damages.

LFR told 10/11 wind did play a factor in the increase of fire spreading.