Two Former Cops Face Criminal Charges

Felony charges have been filed against one fired Omaha police officer, and a second officer faces a misdemeanor, after a man they tasered died. Former officer Scotty Paine is charged with second degree assault, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was the one shown on video tasering Zachary Bearheels nearly a dozen times.

The second fired officer, Ryan McLarty, was charged with third degree assault. The video showed him punching Bearheels while he lay on the ground, even though Bearheels was offering no resistance.

Bearheels, who suffered from a mental illness, had just been kicked off a highway bus and was in front of a convenience store at the time he encountered the two Police officers. Bearheels’ family said he was lost in Omaha, and was confused, as he was trying to make his way home to Oklahoma from South Dakota. The officers approached him, apparently believing he was a vagrant.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kliene, who showed the video to reporters Wednesday, said “Our Law is supposed to protect our most vulnerable citizens, particularly those with mental illness.” He said Bearheels had “committed no crime.”

Two other officers on the scene – Jennifer Strudl and Makyla Mead – were placed on administrative leave following Bearheels’ death.

The Omaha police union blasted the decision to criminally charge the two fired officers. In a two-page written statement, the Officers’ Association accused the Douglas County Attorney’s Office of bowing to pressure in charging former officers Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty with assault in the June 5 death of Bearheels.

The union called the investigation “rushed.” It says prosecutors hurriedly reached “the remarkable and unprecedented conclusion of criminal charges.” The union says prosecutors should have allowed a grand jury to determine whether any charges were warranted.