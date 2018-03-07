Two Guns Stolen During North Lincoln Home Burglary

Two handguns were stolen in a burglary at a north Lincoln home on Tuesday morning.

According to Lincoln Police, a silver handgun and a Derringer double-barrel handgun were taken from a home in the 1000 block of North 44th Street. Lincoln Police say the homeowner showed up and found the front door open and the house ransacked.

Captain Robert Farber told KFOR News other belongings and valuables were taken. Investigators are also talking with neighbors to see if they may have heard or seen anything.