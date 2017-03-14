Two Lincoln Businesses Donate Money To LPD For Improved Video Evidence Equipment

Officials with Whitehead Oil/U-Stop and Union Bank are donating $5,000 to Lincoln Police to buy ACE-Input Software, which will help in better distributing video evidence. Both businesses had branch locations robbed at gunpoint in December, which police have solved, but wanted to do what they can to help police in solving any future crimes.

“I’m so thankful for their willingness to partner with us,” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said on Tuesday morning. “They’re taking ownership in the safety and security of their employees, of their businesses, of our community and contributing to the Lincoln Police Department.”

In January, police arrested 19-year-old Marcus Remus of Omaha in connection to the December armed robberies of the U-Stop at 110 West “O” Street and Union Bank at 68th and “O.”

Alan Fosler of Union Bank said it’s important to get surveillance video to police, so they can quickly help solve a crime.

“I know the police department has a limited budget and there was a time that Mark (Whitehead of Whitehead Oil/U-Stop) and I discussed the ability to fund a reward program, ” Fosler said. “This time, I think, the reward goes to the police department that we’re going to fund this equipment to help them do their job better.”

LPD forensic video technician Jared Minary says he’s not aware of any other law enforcement agency in Nebraska that would have this kind of technology available. He says the software quickly streamlines the process of triaging video evidence for court or media purposes.