Two Lincoln Football Teams To Play Games At Memorial Stadium

Two high school football games originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29 at Seacrest Field, the same day Nebraska plays at Illinois, will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 30 and play at Memorial Stadium.

A joint effort between Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska Athletic Department will have Lincoln Southwest play North Platte at 1pm, followed by Lincoln Northeast against Fremont at 4:30pm. Game ticket prices, including all-season athletic passes and individual game prices, will be the same as at Seacrest Field, according to an LPS news release.

“Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska Athletics Department both recognize the great importance of high school football across the state,” said LPS Director of Athletics Kathi Wieskamp. “Given the unique challenge associated with the Huskers playing a Friday night game at Illinois, we worked together to provide a special opportunity for four Nebraska high schools to play their games at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. This is a special opportunity to showcase Nebraska high school football and support the Huskers.”

Nebraska’s game with Illinois on Sept. 29 is a 7pm kickoff, which is the usual time that many high school games are played. It’s the only Friday evening game this season for the Huskers. The other Friday game will be Nov. 24, an afternoon game at Memorial Stadium against Iowa.