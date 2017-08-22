Two Men Attacked Outside Their South Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police say two men were attacked by as much as 15 to 20 people in front of their home in the 5400 block of High Street on Monday night.

Officer Angela Sands says they were called shortly after 10:30pm by a 28-year-old man, who saw several vehicles circling around the neighborhood. Apparently, the dispute stems from an accident that happened over the weekend in Lincoln.

Sands says the group of people showed up to confront the man and his 59-year-old father, when they were attacked on their driveway. The group apparently used fists, feet and batons to beat up the two men before leaving with a cellphone.

Both victims were treated for head injuries, along with bumps and bruises. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still handling the investigation and no arrests have been made.