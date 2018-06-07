Two Men Caught In Fentanyl Bust Now Facing Federal Charges

OMAHA–(AP)–Two men suspected of transporting the largest cache of fentanyl ever seized in Nebraska have been charged in federal court with drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly said Thursday that 52-year-old Nelson Nicolas Nunez-Acosta and 47-year-old Felipe Genao Minaya, both of Newark, New Jersey, are charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. If convicted, each faces 10 years to life in prison.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers seized 118 pounds of fentanyl – with an estimated street value of $20 million – from the men’s semitrailer on April 26.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 40- to 50-times more potent than heroin, and officials say its increased availability has led to a spike in U.S. overdose deaths. The Drug Enforcement Administration says just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.