Two Men Charged with Murder.

The Omaha police homicide unit announced that investigators have charged Marcus Short and Preston Pope with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony of Deprecia Neelon who was found in a burning house.

Short and Pope, both of whom are 27, were already in custody to face charges in the 2015 death of Garion Johnson.

Neelon was found Aug. 6, 2015, after police and firefighters were called to a house on fire in northeast Omaha. The 23-year-old Neelon was pronounced dead at the scene.