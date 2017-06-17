Two Men Charged with Murder.
By Chris Goforth
|
Jun 17, 2017 @ 9:37 AM

The Omaha police homicide unit announced  that investigators have charged Marcus Short and Preston Pope with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony of Deprecia Neelon who was found in a burning house.

Short and Pope, both of whom are 27, were already in custody to face charges in the 2015 death of Garion Johnson.

Neelon was found Aug. 6, 2015, after police and firefighters were called to a house on fire in northeast Omaha. The 23-year-old Neelon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Content

Teacher Partnership In Danger Under Education Budg...
Beware Of Tax Frauds
Perfect Timing For Two New Fire Trucks
NE Democratic Party Official Refuses To Resign
Medica Plans To Offer ACA Policies Next Year
Nebraska Tax Collections Fall Short In May