Two of Nebraska’s Congressional Delegation On Train That Collided With Truck In Virginia

This is the photo of the scene in Virginia, where a train carrying GOP lawmakers to a retreat collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Photo is courtesy of Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's Twitter account.

Nebraska First-District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry mentioned on Twitter that he and his family are fine, after the train they were on heading to a retreat for GOP lawmakers in West Virginia was involved in a crash with a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday.

KFOR News has made attempts to contact Congressman Fortenberry to get the latest details from the scene of that crash. We’ve also learned that Nebraska’s 2nd-District Congressman Don Bacon was also on that train.

No lawmakers or aides were reported injured, but the White House says one person was killed and another was seriously injured. The fatality appeared to be someone who was on the truck.