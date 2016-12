2 Lincoln police officers have been assaulted in less than a week. On Friday, 18-year-old Lucas Imig, would comply with police at a Kwik Shop near 48th and Madison, putting a female officer in a headlock. Imig had to be tasered and taken to jail.

On Christmas morning, 31-year-old Jeremy Pickinpaugh, assaulted an officer at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, kicking a female officer in the face and chest. He was taken to jail for 3rd degree assault of an officer.