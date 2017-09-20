Two People Hurt By Guest In Their Home With Baseball Bat

No arrest yet, but there is a possible suspect in the assault and false imprisonment of a Lincoln couple in their home.

Police were called to Bryan East Campus late Tuesday night, when a 35-year-old man and 36-year-old woman showed up to the ER with cuts and bruises, after they said they were hit with a baseball bat by a 49-year-old man staying with them.

Apparently, the man wouldn’t take them to the hospital, but eventually he drove them toward Bryan East. At one point, the man wouldn’t let them leave the car but when he had to stop, both victims jumped out and ran to the hospital.

Police say a search warrant was used at the home and are still investigating the scene.