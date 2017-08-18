Two Lincoln Teens Die After Car Collides With Amtrak Train

Two Lincoln teen agers died when an Amtrak Train, carrying at least 300 passengers, collided with their car at a southwest Lincoln railroad crossing early Friday morning.

It happened at the South Folsom Street and West South Street crossing around 12:30am. Police say 17-year-olds Yankiel Rodriguez and Emanuel Martinez were both seniors at Lincoln Southwest High School.

At Friday’s police/media briefing, Officer Angela Sands confirmed the crossing arms were down at the time. Witnesses said it appeared they were trying to beat the train.

Police say none of the 300 people on board the train heading toward Denver were hurt.

Alcohol is not believed to have been involved, since there was no evidence of it in the car.