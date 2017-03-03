Two Sentenced In Lincoln Man’s Death

Two people have been sentenced for a Lincoln man’s death last year. 26-year-old Matthew Pavey was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for shooting and killing 27-year-old James Carr. Pavey’s co-defendant, Tiffany Welch, was also sentenced 15 to 20 years in prison for attempted robbery. Police say Carr was found dead in an alley south of 20th and Holdrege on Jan. 4, 2016 and that Welch lured Carr to the location, where Pavey shot him.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen says the evidence presented shows a premeditated robbery.