Two Staff Members Attacked At Tecumseh Prison

Two more Nebraska prison staff members have been attacked by inmates.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says the two were assaulted early Sunday morning at the Tecumseh prison. One of them suffered what the department described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Corrections officials didn’t provide details on how the attack occurred or say how many prisoners took part. They did say no weapons were involved.

The staffers’ names haven’t been released.

In recent years the department has reported several incidents of violence at the prison. Authorities say two inmates were killed by other prisoners in a March uprising, and two more died during rioting in May 2015.