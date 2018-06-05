Two Stolen Vehicles Found By Police

Two vehicles stolen in Lincoln have been recovered in the past few days.

On June 2, police in the Omaha area found a 2015 Jaguar stolen from 3110 Whispering Wind Boulevard in Lincoln. The vehicle, along with a Porsche and a Camaro, where stolen from the home while the tenants were on vacation. The Jaguar abandoned in a housing development near 170th and Weber in northwest Omaha, and witnesses said they saw multiple people run from the vehicle.

The other two vehicles have not been located.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Police have located a 1998 Lexus stolen from the 1400 Block of Makers Street on June 3. That was found abandoned in the Ridge Hollow apartment complex, located at 5851 N 23rd Street, on June 4.

Both vehicles were towed to the impound lot for processing.

No arrests have been made.