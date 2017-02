On the left is a BB gun that looks very similar to an actual firearm. To the right is an actual gun used by law enforcement. (Jill St. James/KFOR News)

A 24-year-old Lincoln man and a suspected co-conspirator remain in jail today (Tuesday), accused of breaking into four Lincoln businesses between late December and early January, stealing nearly 40 guns.

Tremain Berks and 26-year-old, Alexander White are accused of stealing 23 guns from Acher (acre) Arms near 33rd and “A” on Christmas Day and 16 guns from Big Shots on Dec. 30th.