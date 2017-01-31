There are two types of people in President Trump’s world: Those who are loyal to him and his causes, and those horrible people who are against him. There seems to be no middle ground. Even if you were once a Trump supporter and recently have had second doubts about some of his policies, you are now a turncoat and deserving of his wrath. You are weak and over-rated.

This overly simplistic approach to politics is quite unpresidential. In a world that badly needs compromise, Trump builds both literal and figurative walls. But why? Why the need to be so unwavering in his arguments that he can’t so much as entertain an opposing viewpoint with going ballistic?

There is no Us vs. Them. Only Us.