University May Cut More, Faster

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds told faculty and staff Tuesday that budget cuts may be bigger and come sooner than they’ve been expected. Governor Ricketts announced proposed cuts of $11 million for the current year, and $23 million for next year, on top of the $30 million already identified.

Bounds told University employees that if the Governor’s proposals are passed by the Legislature, he will have no choice but turn to elimination of academic programs, job cuts, restructuring, a reduction of their long-time statewide presence and tuition increases. He noted it would include an additional increase for the coming year beyond the 3.2 percent increase already set by the Board of Regents.

The University System President gave a preview of the strategy he is likely to use in trying to convince Lawmakers to spare the four campuses from additional cuts. In his letter, Bounds said “The Governor is asking us to shoulder one-third of his proposed cuts – despite the fact that we comprise only 13 percent of the state’s total budget.” The University’s new Chief Lobbyist, former State Senator Heath Mello, will carry that message to as many of the 49 members of the Legislature as possible before the final budget vote.

The University’s tax-supported appropriation for 2017-18 was budgeted at $570 million, and for 2018-19 it was budgeted at $580 million. Under the Governor’s proposal, the appropriation for this year would go down to $559 million. In 2018-19, we would be at $557 million…… $23 million lower than officials were counting on when their budget cutting committees went to work last summer.

At the beginning of that process Bounds, and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, announced that cuts had been identified in categories ranging from computing to purchasing, travel policies and other non-academic areas. Bounds said it was likely that at least 100 positions would be eliminated, some through attrition but others through layoffs. Green announced at a recent Board of Regents meeting that progress so far would hold any more budgets off until at least March of this year. So far, about 60 positions have been eliminated according to University Spokesman Melissa Lee.