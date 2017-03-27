University of Nebraska Steering Committee Prepares for First Budget Cut Deadline

Today was the first deadline for a University of Nebraska-wide budget cutting study. Ten different working groups are looking for ways to cut spending and respond to the expected cuts in the new state budget. That steering committee will then meet with each working group chair and discuss the proposed cuts.

University spokeswoman Melissa Lee says each of the ten different working groups is looking at one area of university operations. An overall steering committee is expected to present a report to President Hank Bounds by April 10th. Lee said no matter what the Legislature decides, the University knows it will have to make cuts somewhere.