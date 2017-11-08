University of Nebraska System Braces For Major Cuts

Some University of Nebraska administrators are anticipating significant changes beyond those identified this fall by budget response teams.

The university system and its campuses are seeking to close a hole of more than $50 million resulting from increasing costs and decreasing state money. System officials say the Lincoln and Kearney campuses in particular are preparing for bad news.

A Lincoln campus official says he expects to make up to $8.5 million in cuts in the coming months. Proposals will go to the Academic Planning Committee this month and next.

Cuts will go into effect in mid-2018.