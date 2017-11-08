University of Nebraska System Braces For Major Cuts
By Jeff Motz
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 1:35 PM

Some University of Nebraska administrators are anticipating significant changes beyond those identified this fall by budget response teams.

The university system and its campuses are seeking to close a hole of more than $50 million resulting from increasing costs and decreasing state money. System officials say the Lincoln and Kearney campuses in particular are preparing for bad news.

A Lincoln campus official says he expects to make up to $8.5 million in cuts in the coming months. Proposals will go to the Academic Planning Committee this month and next.

Cuts will go into effect in mid-2018.

