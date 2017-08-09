UNL Bars Visiting Professor Accused of Sex Harassment

A visiting professor who’s been accused of sexual harassment won’t be teaching this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

University spokesman Steve Smith says the university decided to cut short the appointment of award-winning photojournalist Bill Frakes. Smith declined to say why, saying it was a personnel matter.

The complaint to the university’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance was filed by student Calla Kessler, who worked with Frakes on a journalism college project. Kessler said Tuesday that Frakes made comments about women’s bodies but also said he never made any advances toward her.

Frakes declined to comment, saying the university “has directed that the process be confidential, and I intend to honor that request.”