UNL Confirms Safety Of Students Abroad In London

The University of Nebraska has checked on more than 30 students studying in the United Kingdom, following yesterday’s attacks in London. Our media partner, 10/11 NEWS confirms 14 College of Architecture students are based in London, 13 of them are traveling this week.

One student staying in London is safe. Of the other 17 students participating in exchange and affiliated programs, 9 have confirmed they’re safe. The University says it has no reason to believe the remaining 8 students are in London.