UNL Fraternity on “Interim Suspension”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has placed its chapter of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on interim suspension. The action is the result of an investigation that N-U officials said indicates a pattern of behavior in violation of the university’s Student Code, including what it called reckless alcohol use. The university began the investigation the day after the January 21st Women’s March on Lincoln. Participants in that march complained about the behavior of fraternity members, saying they were subjected to crude remarks as they passed the fraternity. The interim suspension includes the university’s immediate withdrawal of its recognition of Phi Gamma Delta, also known as Fiji, as a Greek organization at Nebraska. UNL Vice Chancellor Juan Franco says the school will take longer term action once its investigation is finished. The national office of Phi Gamma Delta is also considering sanctions on the U-N-L chapter.

UNL now has two fraternities under suspension. The other is Phi Kappa Psi.