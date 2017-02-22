UNL Fraternity Suspended

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced that its Phi Kappa Psi fraternity will be suspended until December 2018, when it can request a new charter. UNL first announced the fraternity had been temporarily suspended in December, pending a complete investigation, citing concerns about alcohol use. On Wednesday, the university said that it also found evidence of fraternity members’ questionable treatment of its pledges and of members damaging property at other UNL fraternity houses.

The fraternity will not be allowed to occupy the chapter house until at least August 2019, and even then, only upper classmen would be allowed to live there. The soonest freshmen could live at the house would be 2020. UNL says no current members will be allowed to participate or associate with Phi Kappa Psi’s UNL chapter in the future.