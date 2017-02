A UN-L music professor has been busted for selling and using steroids. 43 year old, Jeffrey McCray, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and 9 different counts of possession of a controlled substance. In August and September, police found evidence of steriods in McCray’s trash. McCray told authorities he’s been using steroids for about 15 years and also sells to others.

Most of the steroids were bought over the Internet, but McCray says he had a local source, too.