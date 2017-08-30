Some UNL Staff Members Suspected Of Protesting Student Group

Free speech is being questioned on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

Social media video allegedly shows some university staff protesting a conservative student group. In one video protesters with hand-made posters start calling the student group Nazis and white nationalists. Kaitlyn Mullen with the organization, Turning Point USA, alleges the protesters were university staff.

University of Nebraska President, Hank Bounds, reviewed the videos and said, quote, “I’m deeply troubled that a student has been treated this way. I will continue to support free speech, but we must allow for the healthy exchange of ideas without personal attacks, especially against young people who are our future”, end quote.