UNL/Creighton Suspend Fraternities Over Misconduct

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended until May 2020 the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, whose members were accused of making vulgar comments during the Women’s March in Lincoln.

University Vice Chancellor Juan Franco said in a news release Tuesday that a university investigation of the Phi Gamma Delta chapter uncovered reckless alcohol use, hazing and inappropriate sexually based behavior over several academic terms.

The release says the comments made by frat members Jan. 21 outside the fraternity house during the Women’s March “were consistent with the pattern of sexually harassing conduct evident in multiple other incidents.”

Meanwhile, Creighton University in Omaha has suspended the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, which has been under investigation since a member was accused of stabbing another student.

The fraternity has been suspended until 2025.

The student accused of the stabbing, Christopher Wheeler, has said he has no memory of the incident. His family and attorneys have said he was forced in a fraternity hazing incident to take a hallucinogenic drug. Phi Kappa Psi representatives have denied that and say any alcohol or drug consumption by Wheeler appeared to have been voluntary.

Creighton officials said that while it was investigating the residence hall stabbing, it found violations of the university conduct code and anti-hazing policies. They say incidents investigated included underage drinking and drug distribution.