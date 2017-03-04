UNLPD patrol sergeant faces DUI charges

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln patrol sergeant faces a drunk driving charge after Nebraska State Patrol pulled him over in February.

According to NSP 36-year-old Zachary Byers’ blood-alcohol level was .194, more than twice the legal limit for driving. The incident happened on February 23rd at 2:33 a.m. on Interstate 180. He was then taken to The Bridge Detox.

UNL spokesman Steve Smith released the following statement: “The university is aware of this case and is addressing it. According to policy, employees with driving records involving a violation of this nature can not operate university vehicles for 36 months.”

Smith says Byers is still working for UNLPD, but he is not operating any university vehicles. Smith would not go into detail, citing it as a personnel matter.

Byers was reassigned within UNLPD and is now working on department programs including “policy development.”