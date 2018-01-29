UNMC College of Dentistry Offers Free Dental Care To Kids

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Dentistry will hold its annual Children’s Dental Day next week.

The event provides free dental care to 175 children from seven communities on Friday at the college in Lincoln.

The services provided will include cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals and stainless steel crowns.

Since 2001, the college has treated more than 6,000 children and provided services valued at more than $3 million to low income and underserved children in the state.

This year, children from Crete, Columbus, Hastings, Grand Island, Fremont, Omaha and Lincoln are expected to attend. Some of the children will be seeing a dentist for the first time.