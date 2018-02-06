UNMC Drug Breakthrough May Speed Up Aids Cure

It’s being called a significant breakthrough that could hasten an eventual HIV cure. A research team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center has changed the chemical structure of an existing antiviral drug to penetrate hard to reach cells and tissues where HIV resides.

The discovery is detailed in the Feb. 5 issue of Nature Communications, one of Nature Research’s leading biomedical research journals.

Using a physiochemical scheme that alters the properties of the drug dolutegravir, UNMC scientists took the modified drug and placed it into nanocrystals. The produced drug crystals easily distributed throughout the body to tissue reservoirs of HIV infection.

The advanced drug scheme extended the life of the drug and its entry into “hidden body compartments,” from the muscle site of injection while increasing its action in reducing viral growth. The tissues included the lymph nodes, the bone marrow, the intestine and the spleen.

The modified drug crystals were not toxic, did not break apart with temperature changes and were stable for months. The researchers added that all organs and bodily functions continued unchanged after treatment.

They discovered that crystals coated with fat are able to maneuver through cell protective membranes more easily, and were stored inside cells for weeks. Once stored inside cells called macrophages, the drug was slowly released from the crystal in an altered form called a “prodrug.” The drug is then released into the circulation from the cell and tissue stores.

“The strength of this system is that it not only can be effective in improving HIV care and prevention,” said, Dr. Benson Edagwa, who designed the drug chemical modifications, “but can be applied to many classes of drugs beyond HIV, such as drugs used to treat cancer, other infectious diseases and degenerative diseases that affect the brain.”

The lead researcher, Dr. Howard Gendelman added, “the new products can optimize HIV restrictive growth so that strategies that may eradicate viral infection would be successful.”

Patents have been filed and supported both by UNeMed, UNMC’s technology transfer partner, and ViiV Healthcare, a subsidiary of GSK (GlaxoSmithKline). The research was funded by ViiV Healthcare and by research grants from four institutes of the National Institutes of Health – Drug Abuse, Mental Health, Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and Aging.