UNMC On Ebola Patient Alert

26 people have died, and nearly four dozen cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the latest African outbreak. It ‘s happening in The Republic Of Congo. It also is raising the activity level at the University of Nebraska medical Center.

The 10 bed U-N-M-C Bio-containment unit is still the nation’s largest. No patients have been treated there since the 2014 EBOLA outbreak, but testing and training have been ongoing.

“It’s something that raises our red flag when we know there’s a possibility we might be utilized” said the Unit’s Director, Dr. Angela Hewlett. “We haven’t received any official word and we hope that we never will, honestly, but if we do we’re ready to take care of patients.”

Dr. Hewlett says UNMC, and the Nation, are better prepared for an Ebola outbreak today than in 2014. Training in patient care procedures has been ongoing, after the lessons learned in treating three patients transported here from Africa during the last major outbreak. “We also have a vaccine that is very effective, and, in fact, they’re utilizing that vaccine in Africa now to try to stop this outbreak. That was something we did not have during 2014.”

The UNMC Biocontainment unit was built in 2004-2005 and funded by the state health department, with a cost of about $750,000. The Nebraska Medical Center donated floor space for the unit.

The 10-bed unit is the largest in the nation.

— It is set up to handle highly contagious and deadly infectious conditions, including: SARS,

smallpox, plague, Ebola virus disease and other viral hemorrhagic fevers.

— In 2014, the unit was one of only three in the United States called upon by the U.S. State

Department to care for U.S. citizens who acquired Ebola virus disease in Africa.

— The unit also has been extensively involved in the training of hospitals in the U.S. and

abroad to prepare for Ebola virus disease patients.