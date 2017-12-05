UPDATE: Body Found In South-Central Nebraska Believed To Be Missing Lincoln Woman

A body found believed to be that of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln has been found in Clay County.

FBI Omaha Special Agent In-Charge Randy Thysse told reporters Tuesday morning at a news conference there is strong belief the female body was that of Loofe, who was reported missing on November 16. He says they are waiting for autopsy results to get a positive identification.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister wouldn’t specify to KFOR News where in Clay County the body was found, but he added it’s in a rural area away from any urban setting. Bliemeister says investigators found evidence that foul play is suspected to be involved, but wouldn’t go into detail.

Meanwhile, the Chief said investigators are still talking with the two people of interest in Loofe’s disappearance, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, who said in a Facebook video they had been in contact with Loofe.

For now, neither one have been charged with anything directly to the Loofe case, but both are in jail on unrelated warrants.

