UPDATE: Carbon Monoxide Leak Behind Lincoln Man’s Death

One person died after emergency crews responded to a carbon monoxide leak inside a north Lincoln mobile home early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway, around 3:30am.

Police Officer Angela Sands says a 56-year-0ld man passed away at a Lincoln hospital, after attempts to revive him failed. A firefighter’s carbon monoxide alarm began sounding, indicating there was an elevated CO level in the home. The reading indicated roughly 400 parts per million of CO.

Fire Chief Micheal Despain said Wednesday those mobile carbon monoxide detectors will start to beep at 30 parts per million. But they have to be exposed at that level for at least two hours or higher levels in a shorter amount of time.

Everyone inside the home, including the victim’s 75-year-old girlfriend, his 38-year-old son, and 4-year-old grandson, were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning. Those three did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

After talking with the family, police found out the victim had not been feeling well earlier in the night. Family members went to check on the victim but he did not want to go to the hospital, claiming he was feeling better.

A Black Hills Energy service technician responded to the scene to investigate the source of the CO leak. It was determined the hot water heater was not venting properly, and the aluminum vent was disconnected which caused the exhaust to circulate into the trailer.

Chief Despain said the mobile home didn’t have any carbon monoxide detectors.