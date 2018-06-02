UPDATE: Crews Search for Man at Pawnee Lake

A recovery operation is underway Saturday morning, as crews search for a missing 32-year-old man at Pawnee Lake. Lincoln Fire and Rescue believe the man was riding on a tube on the lake when he went under the water and never resurfaced. It was originally a rescue search.

Crews were called out to the lake around 5pm Friday and crews suspended the search at 9pm. Officials said the fish habitat and trees at the bottom of Pawnee Lake are making it difficult for divers searching for missing swimmers. Rescue crews also used a boat equipped with sonar and side-sonar to help locate the man.