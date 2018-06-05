UPDATE: May 31 Crash In Waverly Turns Fatal

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old Lincoln man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 6 in Waverly on May 31. Dylan Lang died at a Lincoln hospital on June 1.

A passenger, 16-year-old Alyiah Parks of Lincoln, was also involved in the single-vehicle crash near Highway 6 and Deer Park Road. Parks was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Tuesday Lang was driving a Mercury Mountaineer eastbound when he was distracted while talking with Parks about adjusting the volume on the radio. Lang swerved, overcorrected, hit the median, and overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to roll. The preliminary investigation indicates that seatbelts were in use.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.