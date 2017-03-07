UPDATE: Popeye’s Fire Ruled Arson

Monday night’s fire inside the Popeye’s restaurant at 48th and Vine has been ruled an arson by Lincoln Fire investigators.

A police report obtained by KFOR News indicated it had been ruled an arson, plus damage estimates to the building were at $12,000. Popeye’s manager Derek Phipps told KFOR News the fire was in the ceiling of the men’s restroom.

“We smelled something burning. Tried to use the fire extinguisher to put the fire out,” Phipps said. “Called 911 and damage was just to our bathroom and front entrance of our lobby.”

No one was hurt in the fire and there are no suspects.

The drive-thru was open to business at 10:30am Tuesday.