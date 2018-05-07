UPDATE: Victims Identified In Fatal Crashes From Sunday West of Lincoln

Authorities have identified all five people killed in a series of crashes Sunday on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

Seward County Sheriff, Joe Yocum has identified the four deceased victims from the two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that occurred near the Milford Rest Area.

The driver and lone survivor of the westbound 2005 Chevy Equinox has been identified as Madison Selser-Smith, 20 Clinton, IA. The front seat passenger that is deceased has been identified as Susan Selser, 49 of Clinton, IA. Both front passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Sheriff Yocum says they believe Selser was killed due to blunt force trauma, caused by the collision.

The three rear seat fatality victims are identified as Cody Richardson, 20 of Clinton, IA, Troy Wanzek, 20 of Clinton, IA and Cole Austin, 19 of Clinton, IA. Investigators believe that the three passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.

The driver of the eastbound 2010 Buick Lacerne is identified as Anna Richert, 75, rural Gresham, NE. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers were life flighted to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln as a result of their injuries.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska State Patrol says 33-year-old Abdiaziz Jama, of Columbus, Ohio, died after the semitrailer he was driving east around 10 a.m. Sunday rammed into the back of another semi, causing a chain reaction that involved another semi and a pickup truck.

The patrol says Jama may have been texting, because he didn’t slow down for traffic that had been slowed by the earlier collision.

A passenger in Jama’s truck, 30-year-old Mohamed Apdullahi, was taken to a hospital.