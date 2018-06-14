USA Gymnastics: Lincoln’s Bowers Wins Gold In All-Around, Helps In Team Title

Lincoln Southwest soon-to-be sophomore Jordan Bowers (second from left) helped USA Gymnastics to the women's team crown at the Pan Am Championships in Argentina on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Courtesy of USA Gymnastics)

USA Gymnastics won the women’s team crown at the 2018 Junior Pan-American Championships in Argentina yesterday (Wednesday). The all around gold medal, though, went to Lincoln’s Jordan Bowers.

Bowers’ 54.750 easily claimed the all-around gold. Canada’s Zoe Allaire-Bourgie was second at 53.450. Leanne Wong of Overland Park, Kansas/GAGE earned a 52.950 for the bronze. The all-around rankings only recognize the top two per country. Tori Tatum of Chanhassen, Minn./Twin City Twisters, tallied a 52.600 for the fourth highest all-around score. JaFree Scott of Independence, Mo./GAGE, competed on two events.

The USA’s individual event scores were: Bowers – vault/14.650, uneven bars/13.700, balance beam/13.200, and floor exercise/13.200; Tatum – vault/14.800, bars/12.700, beam/12.300 and exercise/12.800; Wong – vault/14.700, bars/13.100, beam/13.700 and floor/11.400; and Scott – bars/12.800 and beam/12.550.

KFOR Sports talked to Bowers’ coach, Solid Rock Gymnastics assistant Jessica Andrewson, on Thursday. She said Bowers “really excels at bars. However, she doesn’t have a weak event.”

Bowers, who will be a sophomore this fall at Lincoln Southwest, has committed to compete in gymnastics at the college level for the University of Oklahoma.

Bowers will compete in the finals at balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise on Friday. You can watch it on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The organizers are providing live coverage of the event on its YouTube page.