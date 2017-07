Lincoln Police are still looking for vandals who left fake blood on the office door of Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Den Fischer…not once, but twice in less than two months.

The latest was discovered Friday morning…fake blood, a Betsy Riot sticker on the door and references to the Republican-backed health care bill.

On May 6th, fake blood was left on the senator’s office door at 440 N. 8th. Stickers were also left on the door and a card with profanity was found on the ground.