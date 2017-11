Lincoln Police are investigating paintball vandalism found on all sides of Mickle Middle School, at 67th and Huntington.

Captain Robert Farber told KFOR News Monday morning, a custodian checking on campus around 10pm Sunday found the paintball mess, where doors, windows and playground equipment were hit by at least 200 paintballs.

No suspects at this time. If you have any information, call Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.