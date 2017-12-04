Vandals Hit Senator Fischer’s Lincoln Office

Vandalism has been reported at the Lincoln office of Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer.

Lincoln Police say someone or some people used paint to write profanity on the door of Senator Fischer’s office, which is located at 440 North 8th Street.

Chalk was used to write on the sidewalk outside. Statements such as “Trickle down is a lie”, “Never trust a land thief with your well-being” along with “Tax reform? Class war” and “#resist” were found early Monday morning. Police believe it have happened some time late Sunday night.

It comes after Senator Fischer voted in favor of the GOP tax plan.