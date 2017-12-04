Vandals Hit Senator Fischer’s Lincoln Office
By Jeff Motz
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
Senator Deb Fischer

Vandalism has been reported at the Lincoln office of Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer.

Lincoln Police say someone or some people used paint to write profanity on the door of Senator Fischer’s office, which is located at 440 North 8th Street.

Chalk was used to write on the sidewalk outside. Statements such as “Trickle down is a lie”, “Never trust a land thief with your well-being” along with “Tax reform? Class war” and “#resist” were found early Monday morning. Police believe it have happened some time late Sunday night.

It comes after Senator Fischer voted in favor of the GOP tax plan.

Related Content

Burglary Suspect Caught Shortly After Leaving Linc...
Lincoln Man Faces Sexual Assault, Strangulation Ch...
Frost Formally Introduced As Nebraska’s New ...
WATCH: Scott Frost As A Prep Star At Wood River Hi...
BREAKING: Scott Frost To Be Next Nebraska Football...
2nd Arrest In Case Of Missing Lincoln Woman