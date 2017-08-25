Veteran Lincoln Firefighter Dies

A 21-year veteran of Lincoln Fire and Rescue passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon at his Lincoln home.

According to Fire Chief Micheal Despain on Friday, an emergency call came in around 4pm Thursday, to the home of Matthew Vonderfecht. As crews showed up, Vonderfecht was unresponsive beyond the point of revival.

Vonderfecht was off duty and taking a vacation day, while planning a weekend fishing trip with some friends. Chief Despain says while the investigation is ongoing, foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is underway.

Vonderfecht started with the department in 1996 and drove a fire apparatus.

Services are pending.