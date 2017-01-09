Victim Identified From Sunday Night Crash in East Lincoln

Lincoln Police have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night at 98th and Holdrege.

On Monday, Police Officer Katie Flood said 43-year-old Donte Payge died at a Lincoln hospital, just hours after the collision. A police report of the accident shows Payge’s northbound car on 98th hit a westbound pickup truck on Holdrege, driven by 64-year-old Steven Wulf of Eagle.

The accident report says Payge’s car may have done a “rolling stop”, or slowed down for the stop sign. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into the northwest corner ditch, with the truck hitting a utility pole.

Wulf was taken to a Lincoln hospital, with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued.