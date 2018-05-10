VIDEO: LPD Looking For Woman Seen Stealing A Purse Inside Grocery Store
By Jeff Motz
May 10, 2018 @ 10:30 AM

Lincoln Police are investigating a purse snatching that happened this past Sunday night (May 6) inside Russ’s Market at 17th and Washington.

In the video, a woman is seen looking through some coolers when she notices a man standing at a shopping cart, waiting for his wife to get out of the restroom.

The man briefly walked away from the cart and left the purse in it.  The unknown woman maneuvers her way toward the cart and quickly takes off with the purse.

Missing are a cellphone, sunglasses and $400 cash.

If you recognize this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Still shots of the purse snatcher inside Russ’s Market at 17th and Washington on May 6, 2018. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
