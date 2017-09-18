Video Released From Paycheck Advance Robbery Sept. 13

Police have released surveillance footage of a robbery that occurred at a check cashing business in north Lincoln last week. It happened last Wednesday (Sept. 13) around 5pm at the Paycheck Advance near 44th and Cornhusker. A male suspect walked into the business and handed the clerk a note, demanding money and threatening to display his gun. The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash before he walked out the door and headed northbound. Police describe the suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot 11-inches, slender build, and long dreadlocks past his shoulders.