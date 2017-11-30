More Videos Released By Persons of Interest In Missing Woman Case

More unconventional behavior by two “persons of interest” in the November 15th disappearance of 24 year old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

Two new Facebook videos were released Wednesday night, then removed early Thursday morning by 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23 year old Bailey Boswell. Trail says he and Boswell have been reached out to law enforcement, quote, “calling Lincoln Police at least 8 times”, end quote.

In the video, Trail continues to refute claims being made by people on social media. In Boswell’s video, she shows her tattoos.

Meanwhile, authorities launched a large search in Saline and Gage Counties.

Lincoln Police Public Information Officer Angela Sands said searches are being conducted on Wednesday by the Gage County Sherriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police Department and the FBI.

A news conference is scheduled for 8:45am Thursday to further discuss the latest in the investigation. KFOR News will be there and you can view this on our Facebook page, by clicking here.